విచిత్రం ... ఎన్టీఆర్ ఫోటోను వాడేస్తున్న రాజకీయ పార్టీల నేతలు

English summary

NTR .. Founding President of the TDP .. He is the founder of the Telugu Desam Party and a recognized leader not only in the state but also in the politics of the country. A photo of a well-known politician NTR can be used by anyone without the difference . Not just TDP leaders but many other party leaders will be amazed to see the NTR photo on their banners. In recent times, that culture has grown.The NTR photo has become the norm for parties with no connection to him. It is noteworthy that YSR Congress Party's Flexi, banners, and a few fans' statements have NTR photo and now BJP also using his photo in their banners . This trend is talk of the ap NOW.