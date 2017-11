ముగిసిన వివాదం: వంశీని 2గం.లు నిలబెట్టారు, నేడు వెళ్లిపోమన్నారు! అందుకే కంటతడి

Andhra Pradesh

Srinivas G

TDP MLA from Gannavaram Vallabhaneni Vamsi has offered to resign from his Asseembly membership following his experience with the CMO on Wednesay. According to reports, Vamsi, who has been fighting against the closure of Delta Sugar Mills at Hanuman Junction, came to the CMO's office on Wednesday. He was there to submit a memorandum to AP CM Chandrababu Naidu. However, the CMO officials behaved rudely with the TDP MLA. Upset with this, Vamsi has offered to resign to his MLA seat.