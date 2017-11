Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Babu

English summary

TDP is planning to give big shock to YCP Chief YS Jagan on his Padayatra day. Jagan is going to start his Padayatra on 6th November. According to the TDP leaders.. the same day some more YCP MLAs are going to join in TDP. Already Rampachodavaram MLA joined in TDP on Saturday itself. TDP leaders telling that on Monday more 6 YCP MLAs are going to join in TDP which will gives a Big shock to YS Jagan.