ఎంత పనిచేశావమ్మా!.. 'మౌనిక'ను అలా చూసి తల్లడిల్లిన తల్లి గుండె, కన్నీటి వీడ్కోలు..

Mittapalli Srinivas

English summary

A pall of gloom descended on Matumadugu in Dakkili mandal of Nellore district on Thursday when the body of 18-year-old Raga Monica, a student of Sathyabhama University in Chennai who had committed suicide after reportedly being chided by the invigilator for copying in an examination, reached the village.