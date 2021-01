చంద్రబాబు రామతీర్ధం పర్యటనలో లారీలు అడ్డంగా, ఉద్రిక్తత ..జగన్ రెడ్డే అడ్డంగా పడుకున్నాసరే అడ్డుకోలేరన్న లోకేష్

English summary

Tensions erupted during TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu's visit to Ramatirtham. TDP leaders came under fire for allowing only one vehicle in the Chandrababu convoy to go to Ramatirtham. gave permission to only Chandrababu convoy and the lorries obstructed the rest of the vehicles. Chandrababu took to the road to protest against the attitude of the police. TDP leaders demanded that all vehicles be allowed. Lokesh was incensed that Chandrababu was obstructed during the Ramatirtham tour.