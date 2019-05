జగన్ మకాం అమరావతికి మార్చటానికి రీజన్ ఇదే .. గెలుపు ధీమాతో జోష్ లో ఉన్న జగన్

English summary

Confident of coming to power by routing the N Chandrababu Naidu government, Jagan mohan Reddy is expected to shift to Amaravati on May 21, two days before the results are to be declared. Along with Reddy, other Hyderabad-based party leaders are likely to shift base soon.Sources said Reddy has convened a meeting of senior party functionaries on May 16 to make preparations for the counting day.“This is nothing new. We had planned to shift the party’s headquarters long ago. Now, it is time for the YSRC’s activities to be shifted completely to Amaravati. Our party will come to power in Andhra Pradesh,” party spokesperson E Rajashekar Reddy told