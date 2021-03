సీఎం వైఎస్ జగన్ కు తిరుపతి ఎంపీ సీటును కానుకగా ఇస్తాం : మంత్రి అనిల్ కుమార్ యాదవ్

English summary

Minister Anil Kumar Yadav has announced that the YCP candidate will win the Tirupati by-election with an overwhelming majority and will present it as a gift to CM Jaganmohan Reddy. He said Gurumurthy had filed his nomination with the blessings of ys Jagan and thousands of people had come forward voluntarily despite filing the nomination without any fanfare. He opined that the people of Tirupati had immense faith in YS Jaganmohan Reddy and that belief was apparent.