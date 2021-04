జగన్ బండారం బయటపడకూడదని, కొడుకు కోసం వైఎస్ విజయమ్మ ఆరాటం : టార్గెట్ చేస్తున్న టీడీపీ

English summary

TDP MLC Manthena Satyanarayana Raju has lashed out at YS Vijayamma for letters to cover up the mistake made by his son Jagan Mohan Reddy. TDP leaders criticised that Sunita Reddy has been fighting for the last two years to punish those who killed her father, but jagan and vijayamma didn't see her fighting . vijayamma trying to protect jagan that is why she is writing open letter on this issue .