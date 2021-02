విశాఖ స్టీల్ ప్లాంట్ ప్రైవేటీకరణ .. ఆ విషయం చెప్పి చంద్రబాబుపై బాంబు పేల్చిన విజయసాయిరెడ్డి

English summary

MP Vijayasai Reddy made sensational remarks while checking TDP criticisms. He made interesting remarks that the privatization process of the Visakhapatnam steel plant began during the reign of Chandrababu. Although Chandrababu knew that the Visakhapatnam steel plant would be privatized, MP Vijayasai Reddy questioned why the ranks were being ignored now and what was behind the present move.