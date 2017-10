విజయవాడలో దారుణం.. బాలుడి కిడ్నాప్, హత్య.. బెట్టింగ్ వ్యవహారమే కారణమా?

Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Babu

English summary

A 8-year-old boy was kidnapped and by the accused due to non payment of the money. This incident was reported in Krishna Lanka of Vijayawada. According to police, one of the accused was an intermediate student. The two accused were habitual of betting. They planned to get money for their betting through this kidnapping. When the parents of the boy approached police, accused murdered and burried him. Police taken both the accused into their custody and filed a case against them.