నేను ఫోన్ చేస్తే ఆ ఎంపీ లిఫ్ట్ చేయలేదు, అవమానించినా ప్రజల కోసం మద్దతు ఇచ్చాను: పవన్ కళ్యాణ్

Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Babu

English summary

While speaking with his fans here in Ongole on Saturday Janasena Chief Pawan Kalyan passed sensational comments. "When my fans are arrested by police, I make a call to MP Gokaraju Gangaraju to release them, but he is not lifted my phone call" said Pawan Kalyan. Even I faced humiliation from TDP leaders still I supported TDP for the sake of people, he concluded.