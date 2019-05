English summary

YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy said If the BJP would've been limited to 250 seats, we wouldn't have had to depend so much on the central govt. But now, they don't need us, He told. We did what we could do and told him (PM) of our situation he added. Jagan Mohan Reddy told on Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh, The situation would have been different had they (BJP) won just 250 seats (in Lok Sabha elections). We would have then supported BJP only after they signed the Special Category Status document, He said.