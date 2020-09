వైయస్ జగన్ పాలనలో మిగిలిందిదే .. ఏపీ ఆర్ధిక సంక్షోభంపై యనమల ఫైర్

English summary

TDP leader and former minister Yanamala Ramakrishna has lamented that the state of Andhra Pradesh is mired in financial crisis. Yanamala alleged that the state was becoming fragmented with the YCP's distorted policies and corruption scandals. He was incensed that the YCP was doing harm to the state with its inefficiency. Financially the AP is in dire straits. Government in AP .. for Jagan, by Jagan, of jagan said Yanamala.