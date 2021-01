జగన్ తన గొయ్యి తానే తీసుకుంటున్నాడు, ఉద్యోగుల తీరు ఇలా దేశ చరిత్రలోనే లేదు : యనమల ఫైర్

English summary

TDP senior leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu is deeply impatient with the attitude of the ruling party in the panchayat elections and the approach taken by the Jagan government. Yanamala Ramakrishnudu criticized Jagan for digging his own , by not involving the authorities in the panchayat election duties. Jagan warned that adequate value must be paid for creating a constitutional crisis.Yanamala said it was the responsibility of the governor to decide on the current situation in the state.