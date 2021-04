ఎమ్మెల్యే రోజాకు ప్రముఖుల పరామర్శ , ఫ్యామిలీకి టీడీపీ ఎమ్మెల్యే బాలకృష్ణ ఫోన్

English summary

Nagari MLA, APIIC Chairman Roja Selvamani has undergone two major surgeries at the hospital recently. The day he was treated in hospital after the surgeries was visited by celebrities and key leaders in the YSR Congress party. TDP leader, film actor, MLA Balakrishna also inquired about Roja's health. Balakrishna called Roja's family members and asked about her health.