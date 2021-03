టీడీపీ ఆవిర్భావం నాడు ..తుప్పుకు అంతర్ధాన దినోత్సవ శుభాకాంక్షలు : వైసీపీ ఎంపీ సాయిరెడ్డి ధ్వజం

English summary

YCP MP Vijayasai Reddy made harsh remarks on the occasion of Telugudesam Party's establishment anniversary. On the one hand, in the wake of the Tirupati by-elections, Vijay Sai Reddy has once again erupted into a social media platform targeting both the Telugu Desam Party and the BJP. YCP MP Vijayasai Reddy responded on social media platform that the ranks of Telugudesam party leaders are celebrating TDP establishment Day while he said TDP Disappearance Day wishes.