Ramesh Babu

English summary

A groom in Pakistan made his marriage memorable by showering guests with dollars, riyals and brand new cell phones, according to a media report. Mohammad Arshad of Shujabad area of Multan married a woman in Khanpur in Punjab province. When his family reached the bride's residence, they started giving away dollars, riyals and cell phones to the guests waiting for their arrival, the Express Tribune reported. A video clip showed that the groom's family standing at a raised platform and hurling the gifts at the guests, who frantically leapt about to grab whatever they could lay their hand on. The same clip also showed them standing at the top of a bus and throwing gifts towards the guests.