కొత్త సంవత్సరం.. తొలి ట్రేడింగ్.. మదుపరులను నిరాశపరిచిన స్టాక్ మార్కెట్లు!

Business

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Stock markets opened on a cautious note on the first trading session of New Year 2018, with the benchmark BSE Sensex rising 44 points to 34,101 and the NSE Nifty down 14 points at 10,516. Some buying was witnessed in banking, pharma and realty shares. SBI, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Sun Pharma, Aurobindo Pharma, Dr Reddy's Laboratories and ITC were among the top gainers on the 50-scrip Nifty in early morning deals - higher between 0.4 per cent and 3.3 per cent.Traders said some profit-booking emerged in stocks that logged gains recently in absence of cues from other Asian markets that were closed for public holiday. The US Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 0.48 per cent down on the final day of 2017 on Friday.The 30-share Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) benchmark index had gained 208.80 points in the previous session to close at 34,056.83.