జగన్ ఏం పీకాడన్నావ్.. కుప్పం నుండి నిన్నే పీకి పారేశారు : చంద్రబాబుపై రోజా హాట్ కామెంట్స్

English summary

YCP MLA Roja hot comments on chandrababu . Roja commented that the people, who had limited Chandrababu's party to 23 seats in the last assembly elections and sent them home, will now vote for Jaganmohan Reddy in the panchayat elections as well. Roja said that it would be better if Chandrababu retains his maturity and expressed his support and respect for the welfare administration. What is the position of Chandrababu Naidu today is clearly understood in Andhra Pradesh. Even in Kuppam, his position is clear with the election results.