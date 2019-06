ఏపీ సీఎం జగన్ కు బాలయ్య రిక్వెస్ట్ .. ఏమడిగారో తెలుసా ?

English summary

Hindupuram MLA Balakrishna has announced that he will work for the development of constituency. At present, the AP CM is expected to reorganize the state into new districts based on Lok Sabha constituencies. It is against this backdrop that the authorities are preparing proposals.Balakrishna said that Hindupuram constituency should be converted into a Hindupuram district, which is the wish of the Hindupuram people. Balayya said the AP government would take the matter to the attention of the government. Saying that he would take his request to the CM Jagan, Balayya assured him that Rayalaseema's area of ​​development would be his goal and he will work hard for seema till his last blood drop in his body.