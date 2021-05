షాకింగ్:Hyderabad Zoo Parkలో పానిక్ -8సింహాలకు Covid పాజిటివ్ -దేశంలో తొలిసారి -మనుషుల నుంచే సోకిందా

English summary

In perhaps the first such case in the country, eight Asiatic lions at the Nehru Zoological Park (NZP) in Hyderabad have tested positive for Covid-19. it is learned that the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) orally told NZP officials that the RT-PCR tests of these lions were positive. CCMB scientists will do genome sequencing to find out whether this strain of the virus has come to the animals from human beings.