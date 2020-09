సుమేధా మృతితో కదిలిన సర్కార్ - అంతటా ఓపెన్ నాలాల మూసివేత‌ - కేటీఆర్ కీలక ఆదేశాలు

English summary

MAand UD Minister KTR reviewed the impact of the heavy rains in Hyderabad city and other Urban Local Bodiess in the State. Minister instructed the officials to take all necessary precautions and also step up relief measures where required. The MAUD officials informed Minister KTR that Hyderabad has received a heavy rainfall of 54 cm in the last ten days. They also mentioned that the heavy rains lashed the city within few hours leading to water logging in low lying areas.