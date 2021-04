షాకింగ్: తెలంగాణలో థియేటర్లు బంద్ -సర్కారు వద్దన్నా వినని ఎగ్జిబిటర్లు -పవన్ ‘వకీల్ సాబ్’‌కు మినహాయింపు

English summary

With the alarming rise in the Covid-19 cases, the theatres in Telangana state have been shut. The Telangana Cinema Theatre Owners Association has voluntarily announced that the cinemas would remain shut until the situation comes to normalcy. The single-screen theatres, the multiplexes and single plexus will be shut following the decision. only pawan kalyan's vakeel saab movie will be exempted. Meanwhile, the AP government has limited it to the 50 percent occupancy.