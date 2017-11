దారుణం: స్వీట్లు ఆశగా చూపి.. పదేళ్ల బాలికపై.. మూడు నెలలుగా.. గ్యాంగ్ రేప్

National

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

A 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped by three men, including a 65-year-old watchman, repeatedly over three months following which the accused were arrested. The three were arrested on Friday and were sent to judicial custody. They were identified as Gokul Panwala (45), Gyanendra Pandit (36) and Nanhu Lal (65). The accused were also thrashed by angry locals when they were taken to their houses to gather evidence as part of police investigation, Jehangirabad Police Station Inspector Preetam Singh Thakur told