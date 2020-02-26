17కు చేరిన మృతుల సంఖ్య, సీబీఎస్ఈ పరీక్ష రద్దు, కేజ్రీవాల్ ఇంటి వద్ద ఆందోళనకారుల నిరసన
సీఏఏ అనుకూల, ప్రతికూల నిరసనలతో రగిల్చిన చిచ్చు ఈశాన్య ఢిల్లీని దహించి వేస్తోంది. ఇరు వర్గాల మధ్య జరిగిన ఘర్షణలో 13 మంది చనిపోయారు. గాయపడ్డవారి సంఖ్య 150కి పైగా చేరింది. మౌజాబాద్ చౌక్, జాఫ్రాబాద్లో ప్రారంభమైన నిరసనలు క్రమంగా ఇతర ప్రాంతాలకు కూడా వ్యాపించాయి. కేంద్ర హోంశాఖ మంత్రి పరిస్థితిని సమీక్షిస్తున్నారు. జాతీయ భద్రతా సలహాదారు అజిత్ ధోవల్ మంగళవారం అర్ధరాత్రి సీలంపూర్లో పర్యటించారు. మరోవైపు అరవింద్ కేజ్రీవాల్ ఇంటి వద్ద కూడా ఆందోళనకారులు నిరసన తెలియజేయడంతో పోలీసులు వాటర్ క్యానన్ ప్రయోగించారు.
delhi clashes: సీఎం కేజ్రీవాల్ ఇంటి ముందు విద్యార్థుల నిరసన, వాటర్ క్యానన్ల ప్రయోగం
ఢిల్లీ హింసలో జర్నలిస్టు దారుణ హత్య.. గంటగంటకూ పెరుగుతోన్న మరణాలు..
#UPDATE Sunil Kumar Gautam MD, Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital: Death toll has increased to 18. #DelhiViolence https://t.co/V4m3kJQzCV— ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2020
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to the family of the injured Shahdara DCP (Deputy Commissioner of Police) Amit Sharma and inquired about his health. #DelhiViolence pic.twitter.com/4rZqkKbYWR— ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2020
Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital official: Today four persons were brought dead. Death toll rises to 17. #DelhiViolence pic.twitter.com/TJTmYuAD89— ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2020
Union Min Harsh Vardhan visited Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital: I've been informed that 81 people were admitted to hospital y'day&69 today. Few of them have been discharged after treatment. Many are severely injured, I pray for their speedy recovery. (25.02) #DelhiViolence pic.twitter.com/P1CuusKt3P— ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2020
Delhi: Police disperse the people who had gathered outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence demanding action against #DelhiViolence and seeking restoration of peace. https://t.co/NWz03HQkQT pic.twitter.com/ybGwIw0cqo— ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2020
#WATCH Delhi: National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval leaves from the office of Deputy Commissioner of Police North-East in Seelampur to review the security situation in different parts of North-East Delhi, on the intervening night of 25-26 February. #DelhiViolence pic.twitter.com/9eJ7IHC92O— ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2020
Delhi Metro Rail Corporation: Entry and exit gates at all stations have been opened. Normal services have resumed at all stations. pic.twitter.com/tWVzgdiyhe— ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2020
Delhi: Latest visuals from Jafrabad metro station. The protesters left the metro station last night. #NortheastDelhi https://t.co/VA0MyUsiJd pic.twitter.com/YjbRDjsMLY— ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2020
Delhi High Court in a midnight hearing (on the intervening night of 25&26 February) directed Delhi Police to ensure safe passage for the injured victims by deploying all resources, as well as to make sure they receive immediate emergency treatment. #DelhiViolence pic.twitter.com/ngUDvgsB21— ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2020
Delhi: Latest visuals from Maujpur, Seelampur and Gokulpuri. Security personnel deployed in these areas. #NortheastDelhi pic.twitter.com/wPoPwsnDDH— ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2020