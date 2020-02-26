  • search
డొనాల్డ్ ట్రంప్ భారత్ పర్యటన
    17కు చేరిన మృతుల సంఖ్య, సీబీఎస్ఈ పరీక్ష రద్దు, కేజ్రీవాల్ ఇంటి వద్ద ఆందోళనకారుల నిరసన

    సీఏఏ అనుకూల, ప్రతికూల నిరసనలతో రగిల్చిన చిచ్చు ఈశాన్య ఢిల్లీని దహించి వేస్తోంది. ఇరు వర్గాల మధ్య జరిగిన ఘర్షణలో 13 మంది చనిపోయారు. గాయపడ్డవారి సంఖ్య 150కి పైగా చేరింది. మౌజాబాద్ చౌక్, జాఫ్రాబాద్‌లో ప్రారంభమైన నిరసనలు క్రమంగా ఇతర ప్రాంతాలకు కూడా వ్యాపించాయి. కేంద్ర హోంశాఖ మంత్రి పరిస్థితిని సమీక్షిస్తున్నారు. జాతీయ భద్రతా సలహాదారు అజిత్ ధోవల్ మంగళవారం అర్ధరాత్రి సీలంపూర్‌లో పర్యటించారు. మరోవైపు అరవింద్ కేజ్రీవాల్ ఇంటి వద్ద కూడా ఆందోళనకారులు నిరసన తెలియజేయడంతో పోలీసులు వాటర్ క్యానన్ ప్రయోగించారు.

    delhi clashes: సీఎం కేజ్రీవాల్ ఇంటి ముందు విద్యార్థుల నిరసన, వాటర్ క్యానన్ల ప్రయోగం

    13 killed, curfew imposed, Amit Shah cancels Trivandrum visit live updates

    ఢిల్లీ హింసలో జర్నలిస్టు దారుణ హత్య.. గంటగంటకూ పెరుగుతోన్న మరణాలు..

    9:50 AM, 26 Feb
    18కి చేరిన మృతుల సంఖ్య
    ఢిల్లీ ఆందోళనలో 18కి చేరిన మృతుల సంఖ్య
    9:20 AM, 26 Feb
    పరామర్శ
    ఢిల్లీ ఆందోళనలో గాయపడ్డ డీసీపీ కుటుంబానికి ఫోన్ చేసి ఆరోగ్య పరిస్థితి అడిగి తెలుసుకున్న కేంద్ర హోంమంత్రి అమిత్ షా
    8:57 AM, 26 Feb
    17కి చేరిన మృతుల సంఖ్య
    17క చేరిన ఈశాన్య ఢిల్లీ ఆందోళనల మృతుల సంఖ్య: మరో నలుగురు చనిపోయినట్టు ప్రకటించిన జీటీబీ ఆస్పత్రవర్గాలు
    8:56 AM, 26 Feb
    గురు తేజ్ బహదూర్‌ ఆస్పత్రిలో క్షతగాత్రులను పరామర్శించిన కేంద్ర మంత్రి హర్షవర్థన్
    8:55 AM, 26 Feb
    కేజ్రీవాల్ ఇంటి ముందు నిరసన
    ఈశాన్య ఢిల్లీలో ఆందోళనలకు కారణమైన వారిపై చర్యలు తీసుకోవాలని సీఎం అరవింద్ కేజ్రీవాల్ ఇంటి ముందు విద్యార్థుల నిరసన
    8:54 AM, 26 Feb
    రంగంలోకి అజిత్ దోవల్
    హస్తినలో ఆందోళనల నేపథ్యంలో మంగళవారం అర్ధరాత్రి సీలాంపూర్, ఇతర ప్రాంతాల్లో పరిస్థితిని సమీక్షించిన జాతీయ భద్రతా సలహాదారు అజిత్ దోవల్
    8:52 AM, 26 Feb
    కాస్త రిలీఫ్..
    ఢిల్లీలోని అన్నీ మెట్రో స్టేషన్ ఎంట్రీ, ఎగ్జిట్ గేట్లను తెరుస్తున్నట్టు ప్రకటించిన మెట్రో అధికారులు
    8:49 AM, 26 Feb
    బోసిపోయిన మెట్రో స్టేషన్
    ఆందోళనల నేపథ్యంలో బోసిపోయిన జాఫ్రాబాద్ మెట్రోస్టేషన్
    8:47 AM, 26 Feb
    అర్ధరాత్రి విచారణ
    ఢిల్లీలో ఆందోళనలకు సంబంధించి హైకోర్టు అర్ధరాత్రి విచారణ చేపట్టింది
    8:46 AM, 26 Feb
    ఘర్షణలో 13 మంది మృతి, 150 మందికి పైగా గాయాలు
    8:46 AM, 26 Feb
    సీఎం అరవింద్ కేజ్రీవాల్ ఇంటిముందు విద్యార్థుల ఆందోళన, వాటర్ క్యానన్లను ప్రయోగించిన పోలీసులు
    8:45 AM, 26 Feb
    ఈశాన్య ఢిల్లీలో కొనసాగుతోన్న ఉద్రిక్తత

    English summary
    delhi clashes live updates: Violence over the Citizenship Amendment Act ontinued to escalate in North East Delhi on Tuesday taking the death toll to 13.
