షాకింగ్ : కుక్కపై 68 ఏళ్ల వృద్దుడి లైంగిక దాడి... వీడియో లీక్.. తరుచూ అదే పని...

English summary

In a shocking incident, a 67-year-old hawker was arrested for allegedly having unnatural sex with a female stray dog in suburban Andheri West, after an animal welfare NGO submitted a video as proof. According to The Indian Express, Ahmad Shah, a vegetable vendor and a resident of Juhu galli, was arrested after Vijay Mohnani from NGO Bombay Animal Rights, submitted a video to the police in which Shah could be seen raping the dog.