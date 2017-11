కొంపముంచిన పొగమంచు: విద్యార్థులపైకి దూసుకెళ్లిన లారీ, 9 మంది దుర్మరణం

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Nine people were killed when a truck ploughed through a crowd that had gathered around an accident site at a bridge on the Bathinda-Rampura Phul road in the wee hours of Wednesday. Low visibility due to smog was said to be the reason behind the incident, which occurred about 10 kilometres from Bathinda.Sources said the tragic chain of events was set off when a car broke down at the bridge early that morning, only to be hit by a private bus. A crowd gathered at the spot soon afterwards. However, that was when a truck coming down the road ran over a number of onlookers in the smog. “Nine deaths have been confirmed,” Bathinda civil surgeon Hari Narayan Singh told Hindustan Times.