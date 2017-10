National

Srinivas G

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

The Allahabad High Court on Thursday acquitted Dr Rajesh and Nupur Talwar in the Aarushi-Hemraj murder case. The Division Bench comprising Justices Bala Krishna Narayana and Arvind Kumar Mishra had very strong words for the trial court judge who had convicted the Talwars in the double murder case.