సర్వత్రా ఉత్కంఠ: అరుషి హత్య కేసులో కోర్టు తీర్పు నేడే..

The Allahabad High Court is likely to pronounce its judgment on Thursday in the murder case of 14-year-old Aarushi Talwar, four years ago, Aarushi’s murder were convicted for the killing. Aarushi’s parents, Rajesh and Nupur Talwar, were sentenced to life after a court in Uttar Pradesh convicted them for the gruesome killings of their daughter and their domestic help Hemraj in 2013. A high court bench comprising Justice B.K. Narayana and Justice A.K. Mishra reserved its verdict in September in the appeal filed by Aarushi’s parents, who were sentenced to life in jail by a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Ghaziabad. “On November 26, 2013, the CBI announced life imprisonment to the Talwar couple. Tomorrow, the appeal filed by them will be heard and I believe they will get justice,” Sunil Maurya, writer of book ‘Ek thi Aarushi’ told ANI.