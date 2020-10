English summary

Actress Mumaith Khan lodged a complaint against a cab driver who made allegations against her about cab money.She said that cab driver made false allegations,given total money him for Goa tour. Two days back a cab driver by name Raju has alleged that Tollywood actress Mumaith Khan has cheated him. He revealed that Mumaith had booked his cab for three days to visit Goa. Later, she extended her stay in Goa for eight days. Raju accused her of not paying Rs 15,000 to him.