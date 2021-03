అంబానీకి బెదిరింపు కేసు: నన్ను బలి పశువును చేస్తున్నారు .. ఎన్ఐఏ కోర్టులో సచిన్ వాజే

English summary

Suspended police officer Sachin Waze, made inetresting comments that he is being made scapegoat in this case . The NIA officials arrested in the Mukesh Ambani explosives scare case, had a considerable amount unexplained of ammunition in his house and should be questioned further, the National Investigation Agency said today. Sachin Waze's remand with the agency -- which is investigating the whole issue -- ends today.