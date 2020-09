English summary

Facing flak from detractors on both political and coronavirus front, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said a conspiracy is afoot to malign Maharashtra. "Whatever political storms come, I will face... I will fight coronavirus too," Thackeray said in a televised public address. "I will have to remove the mask of chief minister to respond to politics. I don't speak doesn't mean I don't have answers," Thackeray said