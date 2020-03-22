కరోనాపై యుద్దానికి భారీ విరాళం.. పెద్ద మనసు చాటుకున్న ఆనంద్ మహీంద్రా,అనిల్ అగర్వాల్

  • search
కరోనావైరస్: భారత్‌లో ఏడుకు చేరిన మరణాలు, ఒక్కరోజే మూడు
    కరోనాపై యుద్దానికి తన నెల జీతం మొత్తాన్ని విరాళంగా ప్రకటించారు మహీంద్రా&మహీంద్రా ఛైర్మన్ ఆనంద్ మహీంద్రా. వైరస్ దెబ్బకు చిన్న మధ్య తరహా వ్యాపారులు,సొంత వ్యాపారులు నిర్వహించుకునేవారు కుదేలయ్యే అవకాశం ఉండటంతో వారి కోసం మహీంద్రా ఫౌండేషన్ ఒక ఫండ్‌ను ఏర్పాటు చేస్తున్నట్టు ప్రకటించారు. ఇందుకోసం తనవంతుగా తన 100శాతం వేతనాన్ని విరాళంగా ఇస్తున్నట్టు తెలిపారు. ఎవరైనా స్వచ్చందంగా ముందుకొచ్చి విరాళాలు అందివచ్చునని తెలిపారు.

    అంతేకాదు,మహీంద్రా కంపెనీకి చెందిన రిసార్ట్స్‌ను తాత్కాలిక ఆరోగ్య సెంటర్లుగా ఉపయోగించుకునేందుకు ఇస్తామన్నారు. దేశవ్యాప్తంగా కరోనా కేసుల సంఖ్య అంతకంతకూ పెరగుతుండటంతో ఆసుపత్రులపై ఒత్తిడిని తగ్గించేందుకు ఈ నిర్ణయం తీసుకున్నట్టు తెలిపారు.ఈ సంక్లిష్ట తరుణంలో తమ మాన్యుఫాక్చరింగ్ యూనిట్స్‌లోనే వెంటిలేటర్ల తయారీని ప్రారంభిస్తామని చెప్పారు.

    Anand Mahindra to offer his salary to deal with coronavirus anil agarwal offers rs 100cr

    ప్రస్తుతం అందుతున్న రిపోర్టులను చూస్తుంటే.. భారత్ ఇప్పటికే మూడో దశలోకి చేరిపోయే అవకాశం ఎక్కువగా ఉందన్నారు. లాక్‌డౌన్ కారణంగా రాబోయే కొద్దిరోజుల్లో పరిస్థితి తీవ్రతను తగ్గే అవకాశం ఉందని.. అదే సమయంలో తాత్కాలిక ఆసుపత్రులు,వెంటిలేటర్లు ఏర్పాటు చేయాల్సిన అవసరం ఉందన్నారు. అలాగే ప్రభుత్వానికి అవసరమైన సాయం అందించడంలో తమ కంపెనీ ప్రాజెక్టుల టీమ్ సిద్దంగా ఉందన్నారు.

    వేదాంత గ్రూప్స్ చైర్మన్ అనిల్ అగర్వాల్ కూడా తన పెద్ద మనసు చాటుకున్నారు. కరోనా నియంత్రణ చర్యల కోసం ప్రభుత్వానికి రూ.100కోట్లు విరాళం ఇస్తున్నట్టు ప్రకటించారు. అలాగే వైరస్ కారణంగా దినసరి కూలీలకు రోజు గడవని పరిస్థితి ఏర్పడటంతో.. వారికి తన శక్తి మేరకు సాయం చేస్తానని తెలిపారు. కరోనా విపత్తుకు ఆనంద్ మహీంద్రా,అనిల్ అగర్వాల్‌ విరాళాలు ప్రకటించడంపై నెటిజెన్స్ హర్షం వ్యక్తం చేస్తున్నారు.

    Read more about:

    Coronavirus covid 19 india narendra modi anand mahindra ఇండియా నరేంద్ర మోదీ

    English summary
    Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra has decided to offer his 100% salary to deal with the rising menace of Coronavirus and has directed his group to immediately begin work on manufacturing of ventilators at its own factories as Covid-19 appears to be reaching the stage 3 of transmission.
    Story first published: Sunday, March 22, 2020, 21:51 [IST]
