నమ్మలేని నిజం: ఆపిల్ ఐఫోన్ ఎస్ఈ.. మరీ ఇంత తక్కువ ధరకా?

Apple iPhone SE (32GB) is available for as low as Rs 17,999 on Amazon India, down from Rs 26,000. The e-commerce website is also offering up to Rs 15,000 off en exchange. It is important to note that price-cut is not official and the phone is listed for Rs 26,000 on Apple India website. Also, Flipkart and not Amazon is the official reseller for Apple in India. The 128GB variant of Apple SE is priced at Rs 35,000. The phone can be bought in Rose Gold, Space Grey, Gold and Silver colour options.