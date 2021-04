English summary

Clashes broke out between TMC and BJP workers in Arambagh of West Bengal on Tuesday as the area voted in the third phase of assembly elections. TMC candidate Sujata Mondal was allegedly attacked by mask-clad men who threw bricks at her. TMC has filed a complaint with the Election Commission over the attack on Sujata Mondal. TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee said, "We shall take legal action against such central force personnel. We shall file an FIR. They talk about Beti Bachao and beat up my woman candidate Sujata Mondal, who is also an SC candidate."