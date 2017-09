దొంగబాబా సెక్స్ రాకెట్! రాజకీయ నాయకులు, అధికారులకు అమ్మాయిల సరఫరా!

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Baba Siya Ram Das has also been accused of running a sex racket through a girls’ school owned by him. The victim has alleged that the students of the school were not only raped, but also supplied to politicians and bureaucrats. The Sitapur police have filed a rape case against the fake godman and initiated a probe into other allegations against him. The self-proclaimed godman has, however, denied all allegations, and claimed to have never met the victim in the past.