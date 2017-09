అత్యాచార బాధితురాలిపై.. ఛండీగఢ్‌ హైకోర్టు షాకింగ్‌ కామెంట్స్

National

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has suspended the sentences of three former law students convicted of gangrape and blackmail while concluding that the victim’s statement reveals a story of “misadventure stemming from a promiscuous attitude and a voyeuristic mind”. The division bench also ordered a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the victim, with the amount to be borne equally by the three convicts. “Nothing said above should be construed to be an expression on the merits of the case,” said the High Court division bench of Justice Mahesh Grover and Justice Raj Shekhar Attri in the concluding remarks of its judgment passed last week.