బాలాకోట్..వాంటెడ్ టెర్రరిస్ట్ మసూద్ అజర్ కు కంచుకోట: లాడెన్ సొంత పట్టణానికి 50 కిలోమీటర్ల దూరమే

English summary

Balakot is a town in Mansehra District in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan. According to reports, Masood Azhar used to time in Balakot in 2001. Balakot is also believed to be the home of Jaish-e-Muhammad camps which were operational and used as launchpads. It’s believed the IAF destroyed Alpha 3 Control Rooms and launchpads of JeM in Balakot. Intel on Balakot from 2001 onwards has shown that it’s the place for JeM rallies, training at facility at Besyan Chowk in Balakot. The attacks on LoC, against Americans in Afghanistan and in Pakistan were also believed to be planned here. It’s 50 km from Abbottabad, most famous for housing Osama Bin Laden.