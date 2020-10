బెంగళూరును ముంచెత్తిన భారీ వర్షం... నీట మునిగిన పలు ప్రాంతాలు...

English summary

Bengaluru on Friday evening received heavy rain across the city leaving many areas waterlogged, traffic disrupted and drains overflowing.Most parts of South Bengaluru are affected after rain. Video footage sent by the local resident shows a car sailing on in Gurudutt Layout near Hosakerehalli alongside Vrishabhavathi drain during rains. Vehicles in the basement of some apartments and houses in the low-lying areas were submerged.