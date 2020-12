డిసెంబర్ 8న భారత్ బంద్ కు రైతుల పిలుపు.. ఉద్యమం ఉధృతం .. ఢిల్లీ అష్ట దిగ్బంధనానికి నిర్ణయం

English summary

The farmers protesting on the outskirts of Delhi against the centre's new agricultural laws have called a nationwide shutdown on Tuesday, saying they will block all roads to the capital, amid a stand-off with the government.The farmers said they will occupy all highway toll gates across the country and not allow the government to collect tolls as part of the December 8 strike. "More people will join our movement," Harinder Singh Lakhowal, a leader of one of the protesting groups, told a news conference.