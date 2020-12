Bharath Bandh:దేశవ్యాప్తంగా నిలిచిన రైళ్లు, ఉస్మానియా పరిధిలో పరీక్షలు రద్దు

Jharkhand: Protestors raise slogans and go on a march in Ranchi on account of #BharatBandh , against the new farm laws. pic.twitter.com/Xk1E8muLYq

West Bengal: Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) took out a protest march in Asansol today, in support of the #BharatBandh called by farmer unions against Central Government's #FarmLaws pic.twitter.com/25doCYptSB

If the Government has a heart, be it the Home Minister or the Prime Minister, they themselves will go & talk to them (farmers): Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena #BharatBandh https://t.co/Qm5RJOXBK6

Karnataka: Congress leaders protest in support of #BharatBandh called by farmer unions, raise slogans against the Centre & show black flags, in front of Gandhi statue at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. Party leaders Siddaramaiah, BK Hariprasad, Ramalinga Reddy and others present. pic.twitter.com/YptI0ENQlg

English summary

Farmers have given a call for Bharat Bandh on Tuesday from 11 am to 3pm in view to protest against the farm laws that were brought in by the govt.