ఎన్నికల సిత్రాలు: దున్నపోతుపై వచ్చి ఎమ్మెల్యే అభ్యర్థి నామినేషన్!

#WATCH | Bihar: Nachari Mandal, an independent candidate from Bahadurpur constituency in Darbhanga, arrives to file his nomination on a buffalo. pic.twitter.com/9e7lygTqPr

In a bizarre development, an independent candidate from Bahadurpur assembly constituency in Bihar's Darbhanga went to file his nomination riding a buffalo. The candidate identified as Nachari Mandal was also followed by his supporters.