షాకింగా? సహజమా?: పేద రాష్ట్రంలో 60శాతం క్యాండిడేట్లు కోటీశ్వరులే - అతిపేద అభ్యర్థి ఆస్తి రూ.3వేలు

English summary

Unbelievable it might sound in an in any other case poor state like Bihar, however data present that out 153 out of the 1,065 candidates in the fray in the first phase of state meeting election are crorepatis. 58% candidates of the Grand Alliance (RJD-Congress and Left) and 60% of the NDA (BJP-JDU-HAM-S and VIP) are crorepatis. here is the Richest and poorest candidates in fray in first phase of polls.