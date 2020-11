Bihar elections .. జంగిల్ రాజకుమారుడికి విశ్రాంతినివ్వండి ... తేజస్వి యాదవ్ టార్గెట్ గా జేపీ నడ్డా

English summary

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Jagat Prakash Nadda on Wednesday attacked Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, saying he cheated people.“Prince of Jungle Raj was leader of opposition in Bihar Vidhan Sabha, yet he didn’t attend assembly even once. He is cheating people. So give him Aaram (rest) and give Nitish ji kaam (work),” Nadda said while addressing an election rally in Lauria .