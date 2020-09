అందరిదీ ఒకే స్క్రిప్టు .. ఎన్సీబీ విచారణలో దీపికా,సారా ఆలీఖాన్ , రకుల్, శ్రద్ధా చెప్పిందిదే !!

English summary

In an explosive development, top sources of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) revealed on Monday that all four actors Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh, named in the Bollywood drug case have been ‘reading from the same script.’The NCB said all four of them claimed ‘hash is not a drug’ during the interrogation and put themselves in ‘dire trouble’ by giving similar statements. The agency further said that Deepika, Sara, Shraddha and Rakul are aware that they have been cornered, and are speaking the same language.