బెంగాల్ బీజేపీ అధ్యక్షుడు దిలీప్ ఘోష్‌ కారుపై బాంబులు, ఇటుకలతో దాడి, ‘టీఎంసీ గూండాల పనే..’

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh says that his convoy was attacked in Sitalkuchi, Cooch Behar. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/oiCX9TgZLV

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh says that his convoy was attacked in Sitalkuchi, Cooch Behar. pic.twitter.com/KZ5rGpJ4Vh

English summary

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh’s car was attacked in Cooch Behar on Wednesday. It has been alleged that Ghosh was allegedly attacked when he was leaving after attending an election event in the Sitalkuchi area.