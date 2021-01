మధ్యప్రదేశ్ లో మానవ మృగాలు : ఇండోర్ లో స్టూడెంట్ పై గ్యాంగ్ రేప్, బేతుల్ లో మైనర్ బాలికపై రేప్

English summary

Days after a string of crimes against women that have put the state government on notice, two brutal rape cases have shocked Madhya Pradesh once again. A 14-year-old girl was raped, bludgeoned with a stone and buried alive but survived the attack in Betul. In Indore, a 19-year-old college girl was gang raped, stabbed, stuffed in a sack and thrown on railway tracks. She also survived the attack.