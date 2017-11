నోట్ల రద్దు ఎఫెక్ట్: నగదు లావాదేవీలే అధికం, డిజిటల్ పేమెంట్ల పెరుగుదల స్వల్పమే

National

Narsimha

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

If demonetisation was a push for a cashless economy, it has been working very slowly. Reserve Bank of India data shows the usage of wallets, non-UPI banking apps and Aadhaar-enabled payments has been slow to catch on, while that of debit cards has fallen. The UPI payments have been growing, and a significant chunk of them are mobile-based.