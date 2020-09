సీబీఐకి భారీ షాక్: 40వేల సాక్ష్యాలు, 100 ఆడియో, వీడియో టేపులు నిరాధారం - తీర్పుపై సవాలు దిశగా

English summary

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will decide on filing an appeal against the special court verdict acquitting all 32 accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case after consulting the legal department, its counsel Lalit Singh said on Wednesday. Singh was replying to a query on whether the investigating agency will challenge the verdict of the special court, which acquitted all the 32 accused, including BJP veterans LK Advani, MM Joshi, Uma Bharti and Kalyan Singh, in the politically sensitive case.