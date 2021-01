English summary

Cost of vaccination of healthcare and frontline workers will be borne by the central government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told CMs on Monday. PM Modi is is discussing the Covid-19 situation and the vaccination roll-out with chief ministers of all states. A day before several states said they have made all necessary preparations for the first phase of nationwide roll-out of Covid-19 vaccine from January 16. This includes identification of vaccination sites and registration of healthcare and other frontline workers.